Western New Yorkers take time to honor local servicemen and women for Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers took time Friday to honor and celebrate our servicemen and women for Veterans Day.

"Memorial Day is a day we remember all who died serving our country," said United States Submarine Veterans Buffalo Base Commander Fred Fritz. "Veterans Day is a day we honor all the men and women who served our country."

It was an emotional day across the nation and here at home as we said thank you to our veterans. Dozens braved the rain at Elmlawn Cemetery to celebrate the formal dedication of a new monument on the Field of Honor.

"As you grow older, the meaning of serving your country really grows on you with age," said Brounshilde Post Commander Ted Balbierz.

Another ceremony was hosted by the VFW on Grand Island. It included a military service flag presentation and an introduction of the colors of the guard by Boy Scout Troop 630.

"We lead by example and when we bring these children to these events and other events," said veteran Al Prame. "God bless the people who do it and God bless the kids who come."

In Buffalo, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the hangar building, which included a special Hispanic-American veterans event and presentation.

"I am proud to be counted among the veterans," said Fritz.