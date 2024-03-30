Western New Yorkers reflect on the meaning of Good Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Buffalonians reflect on the meaning of Good Friday while heading to the holy weekend.

Buffalo resident Kat Alexander shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person her thoughts on the Holy Day.

“Good Friday is more just recognizing, giving yourself to breathe and enjoying the day,” Alexander says.

Evangelist Bruce Warrick of Trust God Ministries speaks.

“Jesus Christ died for our sins where no matter what we go through in life we have the victory in everything,” he says. “Where healing was done on the cross, restoration was done on the cross. Life was done on the cross.”

Although some churches aren’t seeing a significant amount of people going for worship some pastors believe it can be changed.

“We believe that God is always doing a new thing. So now we’re in a time of resurrection so what will the new church be,” Pastor Jeff Wilson of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. “What will the resurrected church do and be and what are we called to do in this new time. It can be scary that a lot of churches are closing, but this is a good time to be the church.”

So what is Good Friday?

Pastor Wilson says it all begins on Palm Sunday.

“People put their palm branches down, but then on Monday through Thursday that’s when Jesus has supper with his disciples including with his betrayer Judas,” he says. “So then Jesus was betrayed, arrested on Thursday. Then on Friday is his actual crucifixion. Really from noon until three is really when Jesus was on the cross and then at three that’s when he died.”

There are businesses like Trend Up looking forward to some cash flow while others are using this day to praise.

“It’s the beginning of the busy season for us so now through the holiday season coming up it’s like the go time,” Giovanni Centurione, owner of Trend Up says. “Where January, February, March is kind of like a little bit slow for us. So now it’s time to pick up and get the festival season going in Buffalo.”

Meantime, others are emphasizing using this holy weekend to be together with loved ones.

“Enjoy your time with your family. You never know when it’s the last time,” Alexander says. “Life is very precious so if you have them enjoy them and enjoy your Easter.”