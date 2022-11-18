Western New Yorkers react to winter storm, alternate parking

WESTERN NEW YORK — The first lake effect snow event hit Western New York on Thursday, November 17th, and many residents were prepared.

“We live in Buffalo, its expected. That is all I can say,” said Tina Miller, a resident of Buffalo.

Some folks have already begun the countdown to warmer weather such as Tracy Dominak, who thinks shoveling snow is such a chore.

"I am anti-snow, we cannot get to April fast enough," said Dominak.

The winter means alternate street parking and many residents see it as a concern.

“I am not a big fan of it. I do not think the city does a good job of plowing the Elmwood Village anyways. I went through it last year but nothing but craters, but i get why they do it i just wish they do a better job,” said Elmwood Village resident Mathew Szwajda.

Others says it is a necessity despite hefty fines.

"It just started the other day, and they got me for the wrong side, But it is needed because we are getting the storm and the snow is coming," said Jim Convoy.

