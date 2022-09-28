Western New Yorkers in Florida dealing with Hurricane Ian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ashley Bork is stuck in a Disney hotel with a group of 10 people from Buffalo, including 3 toddlers. They booked the vacation months ago and never imagined it would turn out like this. Their hotel in the path of Hurricane Ian.

She tells 7 News there's only one restaurant open at the resort and they don't know what they will do for food if it closes. Ashley says they miss Buffalo and, "I'd much rather deal with a snow storm than this."

Lori Albee-Thomson, who's originally from Buffalo but now lives in North Port, Florida says they've been preparing for the storm. She explains, "My husband did the shutters. We brought in all of our plants, any potted stuff, stuff that could go flying, and cleaned out the bathtub just in case we have to go in there."

Buffalo native Nicole Stenhouse, who moved to Tampa 3 years ago, says she'd take a snowstorm over a hurricane any day. Stenhouse says, "I feel like I was preparing for a lake effect snow storm the way the shelves were getting cleared out. Water, bread and all of the non perishable items (were) gone from the shelves. Grocery stores closed yesterday and they'll be closed until Friday."

While this is not the Disney vacation Ashley and her family had hoped for she says it makes them appreciate Buffalo even more. She says, "I feel like with the snow storms we kind of know what to expect more."