Western New Yorkers help to raise money for Make a Wish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 50 Western New Yorkers are helping to raise money for Make a Wish WNY.

“Make a wish was hit very hard because of COVID. We were unable to have our two galas here in Western New York. We also had to cancel most of our summer events," senior manager of brand and communications at Make a Wish WNY Kate Glaser said.

Because Make a Wish is a nonprofit they were unable to receive any federal funding during the pandemic. So they called on Western New Yorkers to help them fundraise throughout the month of April.

“We talked a lot, we reflected and we really want to give back,” Western New York wish hero Tony Mastrangelo said.

“We’re almost half way at our goal with just family and friends so we are really confident that with these businesses that we are partnering with, we’ll hopefully be able to exceed that $10,000,” Mastrangelo's wife Sydney added.

Make a Wish is asking all wish heroes to raise at least $1000, but an average wish can cost the organization $10,000. That's why the Mastrangelo family is going above and beyond to exceed their expected goal.

“And if we can just bring joy to one family it’s worth it,” Sydney said.

The Mastrangelo’s have teamed up with more than 20 local businesses to help raise money for Make a Wish WNY.

“These businesses are small owned business by people just like us. And like Tony said, they’re struggling to make ends meet, but their going to step up and help us out,” Sydney said.

Here is a list of participating businesses: