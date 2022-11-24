Western New Yorkers funneling support through nonprofit to help package 1000+ Thanksgiving meals

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A nonprofit organization plans to provide services to the homeless, this Thanksgiving holiday.

Niagara Gospel Mission handed out more than 1,000 meals to people, in Niagara Falls.

Western New York friends have given the gift of thanksgiving, Wednesday evening.

"Our goal is to be able to bring a holiday meal to people who may not be able to cook one or be able to buy groceries during Thanksgiving time," Niagara Gospel Mission executive director, Tom McLaughlin said.

They are hoping to bless the people of Niagara Falls through the gift of service, including the elderly who may not have a close family member to spend the holiday with.

Niagara Gospel Mission director of development, John Cooper said, "As Christians, our call is to help those in need and we want to extend love out of this place, especially in our city, in which everyone goes through Niagara Falls and there seems to be a cloud of darkness, and we want to show a little ray of light by helping people out."

The nonprofit's "Feeding the Falls" event will hand out meals to more than 1,000 less fortunate community members. The event has gone on for the last seven years.

Volunteers from all over Western New York, funneling support through the mission to help package thanksgiving meals on the eve of Thanksgiving, so they can serve those the following morning.

Niagara Gospel Mission volunteer, Matthew Bryant said, "The community here has been so good to us and there's people in need. God's been good to me. He says to give thanks in all circumstances. It's kind of what Thanksgiving is all about."

"I love to serve and I love the Lord and I'm glad that this is a great opportunity for us to go out in the community and to just help everybody," Niagara Gospel Mission volunteer, Cheryl Pirinelli said.