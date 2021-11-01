Western New Yorkers celebrate Halloween, some trick-or-treat for first time in two years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (wkbw) — Everyone has a different favorite treat, but not everyone likes the tricks as much.

Sunday night Western New Yorkers in Buffalo’s Central Park Neighborhood came together to celebrate Halloween.

“A lot of kids missed this and it’s not something we have to take away even with COVID,” mom and trick-or-treater Claudia White said. “We can still be protected and stay apart.”

And this year’s trick-or-treating was long awaited.

“Last year we just stayed home and watched a movie, so we got to go trick-or-treating again,” trick-or-treater, dressed as Winnie the Pooh, Snow White said.

“I feel like this year has been super crazy because last year was COVID lockdown, the year before was massive rain, so it’s been kind of pent up,” dad and trick or treater Wayne Brown said.

Some say having a sense of community back is the best part.

“It’s fun, you get to be a kid, you get to live through the kids and collect the dad tax afterwards,” Brown said. “The weather played out perfectly and everyone is just having a great time.”

“You get to see other different costumes and think what you can be for next year,” trick-or-treater dressed as a witch from Hocus Pocus, Iris Greene said.

Trick-or-treat and happy Halloween Western New York.