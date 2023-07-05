Western New Yorkers celebrate the 4th of July

(WKBW) — From the Southtowns to the Northtowns, hundreds of people celebrated Independence Day with parades, firework shows, and carnivals.

The Village of Lancaster, W. Main St., was blocked off for the Fourth of July festival, with food vendors, live music, and family fun.

Father and daughter duo Isla and Evan Wargo explained that the holiday is memorable for them.

WKBW Evan and Isla Wargo explained that the holiday was super memorable for them. Isla says she enjoys the food, and spending time with family is essential for Evan.

"To me, it means I get to spend time with family. I work a lot so, its great to be able to spend time with my daughter, my son and my wife," Evan Wargo

For couple, Chuck and Katie Heveron the 4th of July brings a lot of business for their wine bar along Main Street in Lancaster.

WKBW Husband and wife, Chuck and Katie Heveron say the holiday brings in a lot of business for their Lancaster wine bar.

"We have been busy, everyone's been in great spirits and we got to know a lot of new people," Katie Heveron

In the Southtowns, brothers Brody and Paxton Nowak say the Orchard Park parade and fireworks make the holiday special to them.

WKBW Siblings Brody and Paxton Nowak get ready for the Orchard Park parade.