Western New York to receive $18 million as part of effort to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced that Western New York will receive $18 million as part of an effort to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions.

According to the NYSDOT, the funding is part of $61.4 million that was awarded to 21 projects across the state. It was made available through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and is provided through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program (CMAQ), and the Carbon Reduction Program (CRP).

The projects include:



$3,576,000 to the Town of Amherst for the reconfiguration of the Maple Road and North Bailey Avenue intersection.

$1,324,800 to the City of Buffalo for electric bicycles with docking areas, an electric 20-car sharing program, and electric vehicle charging stations at various city-owned lots.

$5,000,000 to the Town of Clarence to construct sidewalks on both sides of the streets within the Hamlet of Clarence Center.

$1,656,834 to the City of North Tonawanda for the upgrade of traffic signals at 19 intersections.

$5,000,000 to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to aid in the purchase of ten 40-foot battery electric buses and related charging infrastructure.

$1,424,115 to the Seneca Nation of Indians to connect trails throughout the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory.