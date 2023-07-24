Watch Now
Western New York teacher facing possession of child pornography charge

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 24, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 40-year-old Anthony V. Giambrone of Kenmore with possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said according to the indictment, in April 2020 Giambrone possessed images of child pornography on two separate laptops. Giambrone is currently a teacher with Erie 1 BOCES working at Maryvale Intermediate School.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

