Western New York stepping up to the plate helping the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is stepping up to the plate to help the people of Ukraine with Russia's invasion now into its second year.

"Because I am from there and lived there its very painful to see whats going on," fundraiser organizer Helena Nazarevych said with tears in her eyes.

Starting in Feburary of 2022 to now, tension between Ukraine and Russia has reached the Queen City causing many to worry.

"There's no guarantee something will happen today or the day after," she said.

Many Ukraians call Buffalo their home away from home

and, they say, the fear of the unknown has been scary.

Ukranin college student Anhelina was volunteering at the Aid for Ukraine Fundraiser at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Church. She said her and her mom came to Buffalo from Ukraine in October.

"All my lecturers told us we should do online studying because of the war and its dangerous to stay in the university," she shared.

Anhelina stated that before she left there was so much stress and she hopes one day everything will stop. Volunteer Nadia Mark said she came to the US when she was two.

"Ukraine is still fighting. people there are still in desperate need of aid," Mark said shaking her head.

That is the exact reason, she shared, why the fundraiser has to happen.

"When you think of them all you do is cry," Mark said.