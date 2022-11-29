Western New York Santa Claus celebrates his farewell 50th season with helicopter ride

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 31st Annual Village of Depew Tree Lighting Ceremony at Fireman's Park was home to many excited children and families.

The event featured the Christmas tree lighting, food trucks, bon fires and a special guest.

This event was the 50th season Depew resident Jeffrey Schuler played Santa Claus. During his career spreading holiday cheer, he attended hundreds of events at many locations in Western New York. However, none quite like this. For his final season, Schuler was able to arrive by helicopter. It was a big entrance for someone whose made a big impact on his community.

"This is overwhelming," said Schuler. "I got to meet so many people. So many things I've done over the years."

With a one way ticket back to the North Pole in his pocket, he said celebrating his final season isn't easy.

"It'll be tough but I've accepted it and it's just me way to say thank you to everybody here," said Schuler.