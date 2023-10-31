Western New York residents can sustainably compost their Halloween pumpkins

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo River Compost is collaborating with garden centers and compost sites throughout the Western New York area offering free pumpkin collections to the public.

Instead of disposing of pumpkins in landfills, residents will be able to sustainably compost their pumpkins to avoid adding waste to landfills and the ecosystem.

Last year's pumpkin drop-off helped keep six-thousand pounds of leftover pumpkins out of landfills and turned them into soil.

Leftover pumpkins will be composted and turned into soil that will be available for purchase in the spring.

This year's pumpkin collection runs through Friday, November 3rd to Sunday, November 5th from 10am to 4pm.

A list of locations is available down below. More information is available at the Buffalo River Compost's Tend Website.

