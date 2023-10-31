Western New York residents can sustainably compost their Halloween pumpkins

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo River Compost is collaborating with garden centers and compost sites throughout the Western New York area offering free pumpkin collections to the public.
Instead of disposing of pumpkins in landfills, residents will be able to sustainably compost their pumpkins to avoid adding waste to landfills and the ecosystem.
Last year's pumpkin drop-off helped keep six-thousand pounds of leftover pumpkins out of landfills and turned them into soil.
Leftover pumpkins will be composted and turned into soil that will be available for purchase in the spring.
This year's pumpkin collection runs through Friday, November 3rd to Sunday, November 5th from 10am to 4pm.
A list of locations is available down below. More information is available at the Buffalo River Compost's Tend Website.
- Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo
- Busy Beaver Lawn and Garden, 4415 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
- Dearborn Street Community Garden, corner of Dearborn and Hamilton, Buffalo
- The English Gardener, 400 Harlem Road, Snyder
- Erie County Compost Site, 11581 Walden Ave., Alden
- Groundwork Market Garden, 1698 Genesee St., Buffalo
- Lud’s Landscaping, 320 Rhode Island St., Buffalo
- Masterson’s Garden Center, 725 Olean Road, East Aurora
- Pelion Gardens, 212 Best St., Buffalo
- Tripi’s Landscaping, 3812 South Park Ave., Blasdell