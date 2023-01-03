Western New York pushing through a multitude of tragic situation and mental health concerns rise

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The people of Western New York are seeing trying times from the shooting on May 15th to a historic blizzard taking 41 of our community members lives to a house fire causing five children to die and now Buffalo Bills very own Damar Hamlin hospitalized after collapsing on the football field. With that list of tragedies mental health can be of concern.

"Its a very emotional and tough thing," mom of two and wife to a paramedic Lauren Rutecki said.

She said her and her family are holding out for hope throughout the tragic situations the Queen City has been through.

"I have a video of my husband walking out into that blizzard through the three/four feet of snow in our driveway being picked up by the Town of Tonawanda police for his shift," she said with tears in her eyes. "And there's my five-year-old in the background saying 'dad's going out to save people.'"

Rutecki shared that with tough time comes tough conversations.

"We need to be human we need to feel the pain but we also need to pray for a good outcome," she said.

Director of Youth Programs at Mental Health Advocates of Western New York Karl Shallowhorn said mental health of the community needs to be at the forefront no matter the age.

"I'd say it's vital first of all to acknowledge what you're going through, your feelings and emotions and try to not hide them," he said.

Shallowhorn said he too has been struggling with recent events that are out of his control. Founder of Same Here Global Eric Kussin said traumatic situations can be paralyzing.

"Trauma is what happens in our bodies based on us seeing an event that goes beyond our bodies ability to cope," Kussin said.

He encourages the community to use resources like local therapists, hotlines and lean on your loved ones to help with the stress and trauma.

Local mental health resources:



"Together we will get through this," Rutecki said.