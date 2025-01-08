Western New York natives now in California describe the destruction from wildfires

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the country, four major life-threatening fires are burning in Southern California. The flames are being pushed by powerful Santa Ana winds helping the fires explode overnight.

Etienne Laurent/AP Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

According to Scripps News, as of Wednesday evening, at least five people were killed, at least 70,000 people have evacuated and more than 1,000 structures have burned in the fires.

You can find more coverage from Scripps News here.

Chris Pizzello/AP A Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy, left, talks to a resident as the Altadena Community Church burns in the background, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the downtown Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif.

As these wildfires burn we know so many you may know somebody who lives out there and is now impacted by the raging fires. I spoke with Western New Yorkers who are in California right now. You can hear from them in the video player above.