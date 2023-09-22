Western New York native promoted to prestigious position in U.S. Armed Forces

In just a few weeks, one Western New York native will officially be promoted to Colonel in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Miller grew up in Cattaragus County and is currently stationed in Falls Church, Virginia.

He served in Iraq and received numerous honors for his bravery after being shot and wounded in the 2014 Fort Hood shooting in Texas.

7 News caught up with Miller to learn more about his time in the military.

"My job here in Falls Church, Virginia, it is working with the office of the Surgeon General," said Miller. "It's a high level policy strategy through the military health system. I love it."

Miller will officially be promoted on October 1st.