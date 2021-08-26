Watch
Western New York native appointed to U.S. Department of State by President Biden

Posted at 9:59 PM, Aug 25, 2021
A Western New York native has been appointed to a position in the U.S. Department of State by President Joe Biden.

Elizabeth Allen will serve as the Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

According to a press release by the White House, "Allen served in the Obama-Biden Administration for eight years, most recently as White House Deputy Communications Director and Deputy Assistant to President Barack Obama. She also served as White House Director of Message Planning and Deputy Director of Communications to then-Vice President Joe Biden. In 2020, Allen took a leave of absence from FGH to serve as Vice President Kamala Harris’s Communications Director on the Biden-Harris presidential campaign."

Allen graduated from the State University of New York (SUNY) College at Geneseo.

