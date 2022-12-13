Western New York men arrested for sex crimes against children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced Western New York men have been arrested for sex crimes against children.

The arrests were made on between December 9 and December 12.

25-year-old Scott Wood, Jr. of Eden was arrested for possessing a sexual performance by a child. An investigation determined he possessed child pornography. He was arraigned in the Town of Evans Court.

44-year-old Domenic Licata of West Seneca was arrested for possessing a sexual performance by a child. An investigation determined he possessed child pornography. He was arraigned in the Town of West Seneca Court.

24-year-old Matthew Koons of Kenmore was arrested for promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. An investigation determined he possessed and was disseminating child pornography. He was arraigned in the Town of Amherst Court and was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to return to court this month.

34-year-old Leonard Sawyer of Cheektowaga was arrested for promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. An investigation determined he possessed and was disseminating child pornography. He was arraigned in the Town of Cheektowaga Court and was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to return to court in 2023.

41-year-old Daniel Johnson of North Tonawanda was arrested for possessing a sexual performance by a child. An investigation determined he possessed child pornography. He was arraigned in the Town of North Tonawanda Court.