Western New York man honored for saving coworker's life during a cardiac emergency at work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York man was honored on Wednesday for saving his coworker's life during a cardiac emergency at work.

Gerald Breen, a Lowe's associate in Orchard Park, received the HeartSaver Hero Award, given to those who take lifesaving action in the most critical moments.

“Jerry's courage and willingness to act exemplify exactly what the Nation of Lifesavers movement is all about," Megan Vargulick, executive director of the American Heart Association Buffalo, said. "You don't need medical training to save a life; you just need to be willing."

His coworker, Jim Schroeder, and his family were in attendance, along with the American Heart Association, Buffalo Bills and the Orchard Park team.

The American Heart Association held a hands-only CPR class, after the ceremony, for the Lowe's team, empowering everyday people to step in with confidence when seconds matter.