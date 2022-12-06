Western New York hunting safety tips before end of season

SPRINGVILLE, NY — Other than gun safety, there are several things hunters need to remember to keep themselves and others safe as hunting season continues across New York State.

Brian Stedman, owner of S&S Taxidermy in Springville, says all hunters should remember the basic state regulations.

"In the heat of the battle if you will and a big buck comes running you have to think about how to take the most ethical shot," said Stedman.

Hunters are required by New York State law to wear either fluorescent orange or pink. But to prevent hurting yourself or others, ensure you know how far your bullet or bow will travel and Stedman says to practice common sense.

"Letting people know where you going to be at and today's modern era making sure you have a phone that is charged so you can get a hold of someone. Just practice common sense, just taking the necessary steps so you can get back home at night," said Stedman.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, in 2019 there were 12 hunting-related shooting incidents, in 2020 there were 22 and in 2021 there were 9.

If you are using a hunting platform, always wear a harness to prevent falls and even a rope to make sure you can have both hands to climb.

"Get yourself a tree harness there's many different styles in the market, so it will include a harness that is attached to a tree so you do not fall out of a tree," said Stedman.

According to a report from Syracuse.com, a Syracuse-area hunter was killed after falling out of a tree stand this weekend.

The report, citing the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, says the man was not wearing a full-body harness, which is a recommended safety measure.

Stedman also recommends hunters pack a "go bag" with necessities such as a compass, food, flashlight, knife and a fully charged cell phone.

You can find a complete list of hunting regulations for NYS here.