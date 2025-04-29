Western New York grades President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Donald Trump marked his first 100 days in office at a rally in Michigan on Tuesday.

According to Scripps News, President Trump opened with wide-ranging remarks including his administration's achievements enforcing immigration policy, cutting business regulation, ending fraud and re-shoring American manufacturing.

READ MORE: President Trump highlights immigration and economic policy wins in 100-day speech

So, how does Western New York feel about President Trump? We took letter signs to multiple communities for people to grade Trump's first 100 days in office. You can watch their responses in the video player at the top of the page.

President Trump has signed more than 140 executive orders so far. That's the most executive orders signed by a president in a 100-day period, according to datafrom the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Over the past three months, the 47th President of the United States has enforced new tariffs, cut federal government jobs and, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 66,463 illegal aliens were arrested in Trump's first 100 days.

Jessica Schuster and Russ Gugino joined Voices on Tuesday to discuss Trump's first 100 days, you can watch their full conversation below.