Western New York digging out ahead of more lake effect snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People all over Western New York have been working hard to clear up from last weekend's lake effect snowstorm and another is on the way.

7 News spoke with residents and officials about how they are keeping up with the snow and what residents and drivers need to know.

Michael Otremba and Lauren Fayson are doing what many of you have been doing, shoveling out in West Seneca. They say they are used to it by now and the problem is figuring out where to put all the snow.

Brian Adams, Superintendent of Highways for West Seneca says his crews have been very busy.

"We're definitely prepared for it. Our big thing is now just trying to clear the roadways and make some more room for the potential three more feet that are coming," says Adams.

He says if you are not comfortable driving in the snow stay home, even if there's not a driving ban.

"That makes our job a lot harder when vehicles get stuck on the side of the road and our plows have to try and maneuver around them," said Adams.

Town Supervisor Gary Dickson tells me he doesn't think there should be a travel ban this time around but if there is a travel ban he would encourage private snow plow crews that do residential and commercial properties to be exempt so they can do their work. He encourages residents to be patient.