Western New York county offices see final push for pistol permits

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday is the final day for gun owners to apply for a pistol permit in Western New York.

Long lines have prompted many county offices to change their hours of operation. Erie County offices are open on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. Niagara County will open at 9 a.m. and close at midnight. Cattaraugus County offices will be open until 11 p.m.

And to put that into perspective, Niagara County Clerk Joesph Jastrzemski says in a year's time the county processed 1,000 to 1,100 applications throughout the year. Jastrzemski also says that over the past thirteen days the county has processed close to its annual numbers.

“Over the last twelve days we have processed 956 new applications for pistol permits, each day the lines became increasingly bigger," Jastrzemski said.

If you can't get your application in by Wednesday, you will have to go through the new process that begins on Thursday, Sept. 1.

However, if you get denied or if your license is revoked, you can file an appeal. The state is creating a new appeals board, but that won't take effect until April 2023.

The new gun legislation begins on Thursday September 1st and here is the breakdown:

-You must be 21 years old to apply

-You must undergo 16 hours of required training

-You have to re-certify every 3 years.

-Applicants have to also turn over social media accounts and take part in an "in-person" interview.