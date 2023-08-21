Western New York celebrates Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Music, dancing and cheers filled Niagara Street during the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade.

This parade has brought Western New Yorkers together to celebrate for the past 21 years.

"Throughout the whole year, people are just talking about what we're doing on Niagara Street," Kenneth Colon, a parade attendee, said. "It provides a lot of hope, a lot of inspiration, a lot of encouragement. It gives the people an opportunity to just be part of their community."

Neighbors also took the parade an as opportunity to connect with the culture of their family.

"My wife is Puerto Rican and Panamanian," Michael Full, another attendee, said. "I want to show my son about his culture — teach him to embrace everything."

The parade brought visitors from all over New York. Cindy Bobe came from Brooklyn to celebrate.

"I grew up in Puerto Rico," Bobe said. "I miss my beautiful island."

She was excited to join in on the Western New York fun.

"I love the energy. I love the people. Everybody has just been amazing, and I'm grateful to be here."