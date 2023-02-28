Western New York auto shops see increase in appointments due to damage caused by snow and ice

BUFFALO, NY — After the recent ice storm, Western New York auto shops have been swamped with appointments for new windshields.

"Believe it or not I literally do my paperwork between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. because that is the only time when my phone is not ringing," said Rick Urbanski, owner of X-TREME Autoglass in Cheektowaga.

Urbanski told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that the storm left windshields looking similar to those involved in accidents.

"During the last ice storm, we were experiencing not cracks but smashed windshields," said Urbanski, "like when a deer would hit a car."

It is not only important for your safety to clean off your windshield and the top of your car but, it also keeps other drivers safe as well.

West Seneca Police Captain James Unger says the department has seen a few accidents because of cars not being properly cleared off.

"We have seen incidents of damages to other vehicles where ice has flown off and become a projectile and hit another vehicle behind them," said Capt. Unger.

Capt. Unger says while it may be a tedious task of removing the ice and snow from your car, it is the law.

"It may be a hassle especially when it is cold and windy, raining or snowing, but just take in mind of the other people around you and the courtesy for them," said Capt. Unger.

