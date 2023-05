Western New York 2023 - 2024 budget vote results

Western New Yorkers voted on their school district's budgets on Tuesday. 7 News will continue to update the results as they come in.

Albion Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 244 No - 66



Alden Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 433 No - 173



Alexander Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 173 No - 57



Allegany-Limestone Central School:

Budget Passed: Yes - 143 No - 18



Akron Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 570 No - 229



Amherst Central:

Budget Passed

Andover Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 110 No - 35



Attica Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 259 No - 148



Barker Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 190 No - 44



Batavia City School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 263 No - 65



Belfast Central:

Bolivar-Richburg Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 94 No - 17



Brocton Central School District:

Byron-Bergen Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 380 No - 108



Cassadaga Valley Central School District:

Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 148 No - 48



Chautauqua Lake Central:

Cheektowaga Central

Budget Passed: Yes - 262 No - 149



Cheektowaga-Maryvale:

Budget Passed: Yes - 307 No - 117



Cheektowaga-Sloan:

Budget Passed: Yes - 399 No - 166



Clarence Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 2,031 No - 719



Cleveland Hill UFSD:

Budget Passed: Yes - 148 No - 40



Clymer Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 139 No - 60



Cuba-Rushford Central School District:

Depew Schools:

Budget Passed: Yes - 200 No - 89



East Aurora UFSD:

Budget Passed: Yes - 694 No - 372



Falconer Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 104 No - 13



Franklinville Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 91 No - 66



Fredonia Central:

Friendship Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 58 No - 17



Frontier Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,009 No - 411



Grand Island Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 959 No - 620



Gowanda Central:

Budget Passed

Hamburg Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 779 No - 280



Hinsdale Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 50 No - 22



Holland Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 295 No - 137



Holley CSD:

Budget Passed: Yes - 333 No - 148



Jamestown Public Schools:

Kendall Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 131 No - 29



Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,147 No - 336



Lackawanna:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,467 No - 562



Lake Shore Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 651 No - 266



Lancaster Schools:

Budget Passed: Yes - 2,709 No - 1,568



Le Roy Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 388 No - 114



Letchworth Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 203 No - 76



Lewiston-Porter Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 519 No - 176



Lockport City School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,091 No - 511



Lyndonville Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 118 No - 17



Medina Central School District:

Newfane Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 406 No - 207



Niagara Falls City Schools:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,200 No - 317



North Collins Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 117 No - 33



North Tonawanda City School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 410 No - 107



Olean City School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 462 No - 223



Orchard Park Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 3,621 No - 1,104



Panama Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 122 No - 17



Pembroke Central School District:

Pine Valley Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 108 No - 82



Pioneer Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 518 No - 218



Portville Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 175 No - 29



Randolph Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 157 No - 16



Royalton-Hartland Central School District:

Salamanca City Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 187 No - 30



Scio Central School District:

Sherman Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 143 No - 84



Silver Creek Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 136 No - 37



Southwestern Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 199 No - 66



Springville-Griffith Institute CSD:

Budget Passed: Yes - 603 No - 238



Starpoint Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,089 No - 432



Sweet Home Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 606 No - 186



Tonawanda City School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 368 No - 153



Warsaw Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 182 No - 42



Wellsville Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 312 No - 118



West Seneca Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,660 No - 531



West Valley Central:

Westfield:

Whitesville School District:

Williamsville Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 3,025 No - 1,073



Wilson Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 233 No - 88



Wyoming Central: