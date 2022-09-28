Organizations in Western New York prepares to help victims of Hurricane Ian

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The desire to help those in need is strong here in Western New York. Local Red Cross volunteer Andrew Loeb is getting ready to head to Florida to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.

"You don't like for bad things to happen to good people," Loeb said.

He is one of four traveling to help from Buffalo.

"What we'll do is work with the other volunteers in the red cross that's already down there and just in a sense help facilitate what they're already doing," he said.

The local Red Cross CEO Nick Bond said they plan to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, mentally, physically and emotionally.

"The greatest need is housing health and hunger," Bond said.

Bond said preparation is key and with that in mind, they have sent 65 trailers filled with supplies to help those in need.

Founder of local organizations Eight Days of Hope Steve Tybor said after a disaster like Hurricane Ian, it takes a group response and Buffalo is going to be right there to lens a helping hand.

"Like one of the things we will provide is showers," Tybor said. "We'll give them a hot meal and we also have laundry trailers."

We are praying over the leaders and residents of #Florida as they brace for #HurricaneIan. Our team is ready to respond if needed with heavy equipment, a feeding trailer, a laundry trailer, and hundreds of volunteers. God be with Florida! #Pray 📸: The Weather Channel pic.twitter.com/cKZqaaCzCd — Eight Days of Hope (@eightdaysofhope) September 26, 2022

He said more than two thousand volunteers from the organization will start traveling this weekend.

"We focus on the relationships and the fact that we are bringing hope to those who are feeling hopeless," Tybor said.

Tybor said with a focus on relationship, he encourages volunteers to not just get others what they need but to also be a support system.

"Sometimes you just want to stop and listen, hear their story, hear about their pain, hear about their heartache," he said. "And then offer them hope. Hug them. Love on them. Maybe even pray with them."

Both organizations say the road to recovery is looking long.

