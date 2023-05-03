West Side Rowing Club prepares for its biggest race, while local schools chase first place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a certain feeling like no other when the John Bennett Regatta returns to Buffalo.

"We're thrilled to be perfectly honest," West Side Rowing Club President, Kirk Lang said.

Picture this, dozens of rowing teams competing along the beautiful waterway scenery, and passing underneath the Peace Bridge. Lang said that now, teams from the other side of that bridge in Canada can come back to compete in the United States for the first time since COVID-19.

"The numbers are finally back to where we like to see them. Bringing back international competition is what we always want to see," Lang said.

The John Bennett Regatta is this Sunday, admission is free, and the only thing you might have to worry about is finding enough space to be able to watch. Lang said this is the club's biggest event of the year, and local high schools such as Nichols, Canisius, and St. Joe's will all be competing on the water.

In addition to the Regatta, there's a lot to be excited about at the West Side Rowing Club. For the first time, the club is offering adult classes and leagues during the summer.

"I'm happy we're finally able to expand our programming. I think we're doing a phenomenal job offering programming to all students, and now we can bring the parents on board. You can experience what we love to do at West Side and see if it's the sport for you," Lang said.

With all the new programs and events back at full throttle, West Side is looking to upgrade their facilities through raising money. Right now, they've raised over $5,000 dollars that will be put toward new bay doors, tank room renovations, sculling racks, and coats of paint.

For more information on everything West Side Rowing Club, click here.