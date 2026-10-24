West Side resident describes horrifying crash-prone intersection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — David Pinero has captured six car accidents on the corner of Barton and West Ferry Streets through his home security camera. He has lived at that intersection for three years, but over the past two, he has seen an increase in crashes with one landing on his bushes.

Pinero and his landlord both live at the corner house and told 7 news that they have filed a 311 with the City of Buffalo in hopes that new signs are put up at the intersection because they said that children live there and are worried about a tragedy that could be prevented.

"They're out of control and they're missiles," said Pinero. "You have kids going to school every day. They go up this street, they go up that street, they play in this yard in the summer. So, at any time, any of these cars that consistently either land up here or land over there are you're looking at a very terrible outcome, worst-case scenario, if that ever happens when they're out."

The intersection is not a four-way stop, so Pinero said he believes the accidents are caused by the driver going down Barton Street, is making the assumption that West Ferry also has stop signs.

"So most of them stop. And then when they're satisfied that they see a car coming and it too will stop, they move forward, and that's a miscalculation. That's when you get your impacts," Pinero tells 7 News.

7 News reached out to the city to see if they have taken Pinero's complaint. A spokesperson told us in a statement that an inspector will come out within the next week.

The city also said the timing of the process is based on resource availability, but it's hoping to get a four-way stop in abut a month.

