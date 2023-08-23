West Side Community Services hosting "Rock The Block" Block Party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a party on Vermont Street tonight! West Side Community Services is hosting its third annual "Rock The Block" Block Party as a chance to bring the local neighborhood together as one last summer get-together before the school year begins.

Executive Director of West Side Community Services Crystal Selk came up with the idea of "Rock The Block" three years ago, and since its launch, it's only grown bigger and bigger each year.

WKBW Crystal Selk, Executive Director of West Side Community Services

"This is our biggest Rock The Block yet," Selk said. "Being able to be with everybody and to just celebrate our community and to celebrate all the people that live around our neighborhood has just been fantastic".

Big name brands in Western New York are coming down to host activities for families and people to enjoy, including hockey lessons with the Buffalo Sabres Youth Hockey Program.

Sabres Youth Hockey Coordinator Jess O'Neil and her team understands how getting involved in the community can make a lasting impact.

WKBW Jess O'Neil, Sabres Youth Hockey Coordinator

"It's incredibly important [that we come], mostly because we are community based," O'Neil said. "We love to be out in the community. We've worked with West Side Community students over the summer. To see [the students] hopefully again back out here later tonight would be incredible."

Another big name is attending — Rich Products. Tonight, they will be hosting cupcake decoration stations for people to learn how to decorate a cupcake.

National Culinary Manager at Rich Products Michael Joseph has been with Rich's for 36 years and says the focus of community has been one of the main priorities of Rich's Products.

WKBW Michael P. Joseph, National Culinary Manager at Rich Products

"It's been a great ride," Joseph said. "We are always involved with the community and I think that's what's important".

Rock The Block will be from 6PM-8PM, rain or shine. All activities and food, unless noted otherwise at the event, are free. You can find the block party at West Side Community Services: 161 Vermont St, Buffalo, NY 14213.