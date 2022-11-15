West Side Community Services and Every Bottom Covered to open diaper bank on Vermont Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Side Community Services announced a partnership with Every Bottom Covered to open a diaper bank on Vermont Street in Buffalo.

The diaper bank will serve the residents of the 14201, 14209, 14213, and 14222 zip codes. It will officially open on Wednesday.

Residents will need to provide the following to receive diapers:

Photo ID

Proof of address

Birth certificate(s) of child(ren) to registration and first visit

Residents will be able to pick up 25 two times per month, once from the 1st-14th and once from the 15th-31st.

