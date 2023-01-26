West Side Bazaar will soon relocate to a new home on Main Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Expo Market on Main Street in Buffalo will soon open its doors to West Side Bazaar after several businesses were impacted by a devastating fire that happened in September.

The Executive Director of WEDI, Carolynn Welch, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she’s excited it’s finally coming together.

“Since the fire occurred we’ve been working tirelessly to get everybody that was out of business one day and there aren't opportunities to get unemployment,” Welch says. “And do different things so we’ve been heavily focused on finding space that works and makes sense and this really turned out to be the perfect fit.”

There will be four restaurants and two retail spaces.

Recently, one of the businesses 007 Chinese Food reopened in Hamburg but others may be moving on.

“We just had 007 opening in Hamburg and they’re doing great in the Village of Hamburg,” Welch says. “But conversely we’ve also had businesses saying they’re not ready yet like their whole world changed once Bazaar started on fire.”

The thought of expanding diversity is going to be a staple for Western New Yorkers since many of these entrepreneurs come from different cultural backgrounds.

“I feel like Bazaar is kind of the diamond for that,” the executive director says. “It shows what our city can accomplish if we’re willing to put the work in.”

More details of the soft opening will be announced soon.