West Side Bazaar hosts Open House for small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a business owner looking to expand into a brick-and-mortar space, the West Side Bazaar may be an option.

The Bazaar is run by WEDI, a non-profit that helps support new businesses through grant programs and offering them space to grow. Now, WEDI is looking for more groups to take on.

The group held an open house to offer information about opportunities available to local business owners.

"Opening a restaurant probably costs $150,000 to probably $250,000," said Kat Carter, director of WEDI's Business Incubation Program. "That's a lot of money that most of us don't have. So here at the West Side Bazaar, you can actually start your own restaurant for eight or nine-thousand dollars. If you don't love it, you don't have to keep doing it, but you haven't sunk your life savings or mortgaged yourself to the hill to do it."

Anyone can apply for a space at the West Size Bazaar, whether you have a retail business or restaurant that you want to launch off the ground. You can apply here.