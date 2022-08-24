West Seneca Town Supervisor upset with ECWA's land purchase

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Water Authority, ECWA has purchased about 50 acres of land in West Seneca's industrial park. But the town won't see any tax dollars from the deal.

"This is the last large parcel in the industrial park, which means it's the last big parcel in West Seneca that's suitable for industry or large scale warehouses, or commercial operations," West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson said.

The ECWA is a public authority, and is not required to pay taxes.

"If it was occupied by a company, they could contribute $100,000 in taxes or more to the Town of West Seneca, to the schools, and to the county, and to the fire district," Dickson said.

Dickson said he's worried about how this will affect the town's volunteer fire department.

"They may have to beef up some of their operations and personnel. It just doesn't seem right that they're going to ask volunteers to provide a fire service for free," Dickson said.

Dickson said he asked to meet with the ECWA to work something out.

"The water authority came back and said you know we don't pay taxes anywhere and we're not going to start now so just be happy we're going to have 200 people working there," Dickson said.

In a statement to 7 News, the ECWA explained it has searched for a piece of land to consolidate its administrative offices and service operations. It said this will save them money and provide a central location. It said this land is privately owned, and has sat vacant for about 20 years.

"ECWA is a public water utility that provides water service to more than 550,000 consumers and helps protect public health and safety throughout Erie County, including on behalf of West Seneca residents. We look forward to our new, centrally located facility in the town of West Seneca that will allow ECWA to more efficiently and better serve its ratepayers," the statement said.

The ECWA said it expects to close on the property in September.