WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A busy intersection near West Senior High School in West Seneca is set to receive $1.7 million in state-administered federal funding for pedestrian safety improvements, more than two years after a student launched a petition calling for changes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the award Wednesday, Oct. 14, as part of more than $97 million in funding for 35 transportation projects across New York.

The funding is being made available through the Federal Highway Administration's Transportation Alternatives Program and administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.

The program supports projects designed to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, accessibility and connections to local destinations.

In West Seneca, the funding will support new sidewalks, curb ramps and crosswalks along Ridge Road and Seneca Street, near the high school and businesses students frequently visit after classes.

"You have to wait for the perfect time," one student said while waiting to cross traffic.

The intersection has been a concern for students and residents because of the traffic pedestrians must navigate to reach nearby destinations.

Richie Schack, who was a student at West Seneca West when he began advocating for improvements in 2024, collected approximately 400 signatures on a petition calling for safer pedestrian access.

WATCH: West Seneca to receive $1.7 million for major pedestrian safety improvements

West Seneca to receive $1.7 million for major pedestrian safety improvements

According to Assemblymember Pat Burke's office, Schack's advocacy prompted Burke to bring together representatives from Erie County, the Town of West Seneca, the West Seneca Central School District, New York State and GOBike Buffalo in August 2024 to discuss potential solutions.

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson's office was also exploring improvements at the intersection.

A November 2024 engineering proposal addressed to Dickson and the Town Board outlined potential changes, including extending the sidewalk along Seneca Street toward the high school.

Burke, a Democrat, and Dickson, a Republican, are competing for the 142nd Assembly District seat in the November 2026 election.

The funding announcement comes as the two officials have offered differing accounts of their involvement in advancing the project.

Burke's office previously criticized Dickson for not working collaboratively with the assemblyman's office and other government partners. Dickson disputes that characterization and provided emails to 7 News showing his office's efforts to communicate with Burke's office.

Dickson has also said the town pursued the grant application.

The state has announced the $1.7 million award, but a timeline for construction has not been confirmed.

For students who regularly cross the intersection to reach nearby businesses, the planned improvements are intended to provide safer pedestrian access.