West Seneca residents calling for officials to control deer population

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several West Seneca residents call for public officials to control the deer population.

Like many others in her town, a West Seneca resident, Lauran Sullivan is concerned about the ever-growing deer population.

"So my backyard is woods and we have many deer back there and they have done a number on our gardens and eating a lot of everything you plant," she says. "My biggest worry with the deer honestly is the ticks there are ticks all over we have picked the off of us and they are everywhere."

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson says there are plans to meet the needs of the people living in the area.

"I'm guessing we will probably start with intensive public education as well as more signs about not feeding the deer," Dickson says.

Dickson says a more serious approach might be needed if that doesn't work.

"If one day we decide that we can only do it by control hunt, then that's what we'll do," he says.

As for people like Lauran Sullivan, she hopes these measures will help bring this issue under control.

"I know people who have gotten Lyme disease, and that's a very devasting diagnosis so I would love to hear someway that the ticks can be controlled," Sullivan says. "I don't know how they can go about that really."

There will be a special town board meeting on June 15th at West Seneca High School, where West Seneca Deer Task Force will present plans to the public to combat the deer issue.

