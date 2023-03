WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department announced Friday afternoon that three missing teenagers have been found safely in Buffalo.

Police said 13-year-old Ray'ne Johnson, 15-year-old Shannon Dunlap and 17-year-old Sophia Lovallo were last seen Tuesday around 8 p.m. leaving 920 Harlem Road.

According to police, Ray'ne left wearing a black and white robe, Shannon left wearing a gray hoodie, and Sophia left wearing a black jacket.