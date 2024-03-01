West Seneca police searching for missing vulnerable adult

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Police said Mark C. Silvestri has not been heard from since February 19 and he recently had plans to meet with family but did not show up.

Silvestri is described as 5'8" tall and 205 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

According to police, his phone was left at his residence. His vehicle, a gray 2020 Chevrolet Trax with New York registration KAG-3918, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on February 20 on Transit Road and then on Broadway a short time later.

Police said Silvestri is living with dementia and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fibich at 716-558-3155 or call 911.