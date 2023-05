WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Lashay Spain was last seen Wednesday afternoon at 920 Harlem Road in the Town of West Seneca wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and black Crocs.

Spain is described as 5'4" tall and 120 pounds with burgundy tips in her hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact (716) 674-2280 immediately.