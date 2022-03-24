West Seneca Police searching for missing child

West Seneca Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old child.

Police say Matthew Colvern, 13, was last seen at his home on French Lea Rd in West Seneca, on Wednesday. He was wearing a black hoody, a black sweatshirt, and was riding a black Mongoose bicycle with orange lettering. Matthew is 6 feet tall and 155 lbs.

Matthew is 6 feet tall and 155 lbs. Matthew was last seen in the Blasdell/Hamburg area but ran away again when approached by police and family, according to investigators.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call West Seneca Police at 716-674-2280 or 911.