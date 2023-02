WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to police, 17-year-old Mylah “Shae” Rogers-Johnson was last seen on Monday at approximately 7 p.m. leaving 920 Harlem Road. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and possibly grey sweatpants.

Police said her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information you're asked to contact police at 716-674-2280.