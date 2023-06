WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old teenager.

16-year-old Brianna Taylor was last seen Sunday night leaving 920 Harlem Road in West Seneca.

Brianna is approximately 5-foot-3 inches tall and 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and brown pants.

If you see Brianna or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the West Seneca Police Department at 716-674-2280.