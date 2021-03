WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is looking for the person who crashed a U-Haul van into a power line and ran away.

In a Facebook post, the department said it happened at the intersection of Seneca Street and Willink Avenue, knocking out power in the area early Friday morning.

The post urges the driver to "contact us [West Seneca police] for help getting your security deposit back."

Power was restored to the area by 4:00 a.m.