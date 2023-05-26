Watch Now
West Seneca police search for missing teens

Posted at 12:21 PM, May 26, 2023
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing teens.

Police say 17-year-old Adrian Roberts and 17-year-old Quinlen Therrien were last seen around 12:30 a.m. leaving 920 Harlem Road and their families are concerned for their well-being.

Roberts is described as 6'1" tall and 180 pounds. Unknown clothing description at this time.

Therrien is described as 5’6" tall and 150 pounds. Last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, pajama pants, and carrying a blanket. She has a large surgical scar on her left knee.

Police say if you see them, or have information about either of them, call (716) 674-2280.

