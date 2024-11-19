Watch Now
West Seneca police respond to ambulance rollover on Route 219 exit ramp to Ridge Road

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police responded to an ambulance rollover on the Route 219 north exit ramp to Ridge Road east around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the ambulance was traveling from North Collins to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital and was carrying a 71-year-old patient. The patient and two EMTs were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The Ridge Road East exit ramp is expected to be shut down for the next several hours and the Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

