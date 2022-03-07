West Seneca police rescue cat from engine bay of a vehicle

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police rescued a cat from the engine bay of a vehicle Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Monday police said "the cat inexplicably hitched a ride from Cheektowaga in the engine bay."

The department provided a play-by-play of the rescue, which had a happy ending when the cat was freed.

Church bells ringing in the distance as he was freed was a well timed bonus. Nice job Officer Daley. Scruffles is free (our name for him) and on his way back to Cheektowaga to find his human. pic.twitter.com/QjUPf2UyFq — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) March 7, 2022

