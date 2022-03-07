Watch
West Seneca police rescue cat from engine bay of a vehicle

West Seneca Police Department
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 07, 2022
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police rescued a cat from the engine bay of a vehicle Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Monday police said "the cat inexplicably hitched a ride from Cheektowaga in the engine bay."

The department provided a play-by-play of the rescue, which had a happy ending when the cat was freed.

You can see how the rescue unfolded by following the Twitter thread here.

