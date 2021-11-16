West Seneca police request return of urn stolen from vehicle on East and West Road

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are asking the person(s) who stole an urn from a vehicle on East and West Road to return it, no questions asked.

Police say a resident on East and West Road had her car broken into and among the items stolen was a small urn containing her mother's cremains.

"The item has obvious sentimental value to the victim and we hope that the thief/thieves could have enough decency to simply have the item returned to their residence or to our police station with, at her request, no questions asked," police said in a Facebook post.