WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A police pursuit that began with a traffic stop ended with one person dead and three others injured Tuesday night in West Seneca.

Now, questions are being raised about the department's policy governing police pursuits.

West Seneca police said an officer attempted to stop a pickup truck around 7:15 p.m. near 650 Harlem Road.

Police said the driver fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed, traveling about a half mile south on Harlem Road before crashing into a vehicle traveling northbound.

The pickup truck overturned and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people inside the other vehicle were taken to Erie County Medical Center with varying injuries. The New York State Attorney General's Office was notified and is conducting an independent investigation.

John Walsh witnessed the crash and said the pickup truck came flying down Harlem Road.

"A white pickup truck just came flying down, rolling down the hill," Walsh said. "Parts were flying everywhere, I had to swerve out of the way, the tire was coming at me."

Walsh said the crash was one of the worst he has ever seen.

WKBW obtained the West Seneca Police Department's vehicle pursuit policy through a Freedom of Information Law request.

The policy does not set a blanket prohibition on police pursuits based on the underlying traffic violation. Instead, it gives officers discretion while directing them to consider the danger created by the pursuit.

The policy says public safety is the primary concern during a pursuit. It also specifically addresses pursuits that begin with traffic violations.

“Pursuits for traffic violations alone cannot justify extreme speeds and hazardous driving," the policy states.

WATCH: West Seneca police pursuit policy raises questions after second deadly crash

West Seneca police pursuit policy raises questions after second deadly crash

The policy also says officers should consider ending a pursuit early when it creates a serious danger to officers or the public.

Police have not released what prompted the initial traffic stop Tuesday night or provided additional details about why the pursuit was initiated.

The crash comes less than three weeks after another deadly pursuit involving West Seneca police.

On Sept. 3, West Seneca officers were pursuing a vehicle reported stolen from Amherst when it crashed at Jefferson Avenue and George Street in Buffalo.

Five people were inside the vehicle. Two teenagers, 15 year old Danielle Hilton and 18 year old Brendon Gibson, later died from their injuries. Three others were seriously injured.

That crash is also under investigation by the New York State Attorney General's Office and Buffalo police.

West Seneca Town Supervisor Dickson told WKBW the police department conducts after action reviews following all major incidents, including the two recent pursuits.

“The police department does after action reviews following all major incidents, including these two, and adjusts policy when appropriate,” Dickson said.

The West Seneca Police Department did not respond to WKBW's questions about whether it plans to review or change its pursuit policy.

The investigation into Tuesday night's crash remains ongoing.