West Seneca police officer steps in to pay for and install broken AC unit for local resident

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One West Seneca officer has given yet another reason why Buffalo is known as the "City of Good Neighbors."

The police officer, Lieutenant Jon Luterek, went above and beyond Thursday after he pitched in to fix a local resident's broken air conditioning unit.

Lieuntant Luterek was called to a West Seneca residence for a welfare check after a concerned person called to report a broken AC unit in the victim's home.

With this week's forecast projecting temperatures in the high 80s, a broken air conditioner is the last thing anyone would want to deal with at home.

When he entered the residence, Luterek confirmed that the temperatures inside were extremely high.

Since the resident could not afford a new unit, Lieutenant Luterek went to the store, paid for a new air conditioner, and installed it - all free of charge for the resident.

