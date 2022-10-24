West Seneca Police Officer accused of providing fake vaccine card

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca Police Officer is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to provide a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

40-year-old Paul Daley is facing one count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony). Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Officer Daley knowingly provided a falsified COVID-19 vaccination card, with the intent to defraud to a friend.

While he was off-duty at the time West Seneca Police Chief Edward Baker says Officer Daley has been suspended without pay pending the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.

Daley is scheduled to return to West Seneca Town Court Tuesday for a felony hearing. If convicted, he faces up to 7 years in prison.